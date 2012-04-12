FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE to introduce five new U.S. grain and oilseed contracts on ICE Futures
April 12, 2012 / 1:26 PM / 5 years ago

ICE to introduce five new U.S. grain and oilseed contracts on ICE Futures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* ICE plans to introduce agricultural futures contracts
    * ICE proposal needs CFTC approval
    * ICE contracts could challenge CBOT

    April 12 (Reuters) - , known as ICE, said on
Thursday its intent to offer on its all-electronic trading
platform trade in corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil
futures contracts.	
    The ICE launch of grains futures trading, if approved by the
CFTC, would be the first serious challenge to the Chicago Board
of Trade grain and soy complex futures contracts.	
    ICE said in a statement it planned to launch the futures
contracts in May and they would be cash-settled with the daily
settlement prices based on the CBOT settlement price.	
    Investment funds that trade grains without intending to take
delivery or deliver the commodity could view the ICE contracts
as an advantage, taking away trading volume from the CME Group
Inc., owner of the CBOT grain futures markets.

