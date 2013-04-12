FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-New ICE contracts to include renewable fuel credits
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2013 / 8:41 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-New ICE contracts to include renewable fuel credits

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - Exchange and clearing house operator IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Friday it plans to launch 35 new futures contracts, including three for renewable identification numbers (RINs), on April 29.

RINs are 38-digit numbers generated for each gallon of U.S.-produced ethanol or other renewable fuel. Refiners, importers and other so-called “obligated parties” are required by the U.S. Renewable Fuel Standard program to blend the renewable fuels into finished gasoline and other products.

For each gallon blended, they can present the RIN number to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as proof of compliance. But if they fall short, they must buy RINs on the open market, where prices have recently surged.

CME Group said earlier this month it plans to launch a suite of RINs contracts in May.

Other new contracts ICE plans to launch include global crude oil, gasoline, middle distillate, natural gas liquid, natural gas, power, freight and iron ore futures and options products, ICE said.

The contracts, which are subject to regulatory approval, will be cleared at ICE Clear Europe.

Atlanta-based ICE agreed to buy transatlantic market operator NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion in December. The deal will give it control of Liffe, Europe’s second-largest derivatives market and will help it expand into interest rate futures.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.