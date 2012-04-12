FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-ICE to take on CBOT in grains trading
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 2-ICE to take on CBOT in grains trading

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

* ICE plans to introduce agricultural futures contracts
    * Proposal needs CFTC approval
    * Contracts challenge cornerstone Chicago Board of Trade


    By Tom Polansek and John McCrank	
    April 12 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc 
mounted the biggest challenge yet to archrival CME Group Inc's
 cornerstone U.S. grain futures business on Thursday,
launching five lookalike wheat, corn and oilseed contracts.	
    Aiming to leverage its benchmark Canadian futures contracts
to grab business from the Chicago-based CME, ICE said the
electronically traded corn, wheat, soybean, soymeal and soyoil
contracts would start trading in May, pending regulatory
approval. They will be cash-settled against settlement prices at
the Chicago Board of Trade, which is owned by CME Group.	
    "This is purely in response to really a significant amount
of customer requests, in particular from our large global
commercial customer base," said Ben Jackson, chief operating
officer of ICE Futures U.S., referring to the launch.	
    Trading commodities, including grains, is a
multibillion-dollar business that has grown increasingly
competitive as global demand for natural resources has surged.
CME Group has been dominant in agricultural commodities in the
United States, operating the country's only exchange for corn
and soy.	
    ICE said there were "substantial differences" between its
new contracts and CME's contracts, given that ICE's products
will be traded only electronically and will use its proprietary
technology.	
    Investment funds that trade grains without intending to take
delivery or deliver the commodity could view the ICE contracts
as an advantage, taking away trading volume from the CME.	
    But traders and analysts quickly predicted ICE will struggle
to attract business because of CME's dominance in the
agricultural sector. Grains trading is already mostly electronic
at CME, with 89 percent of its agricultural futures volume in
the first quarter taking place on the screen. In addition to
electronic trading, CME retains its traditional style of
"open-outcry" trading in the pits. 	
    CME contracts "are global benchmarks that continue to offer
the deepest and most liquid markets to customers around the
world," said a spokeswoman for the exchange operator.	
        	
    TOUGH MARKET	
    Analysts agreed it will be tough to grab business from the
well-established CBOT, which CME acquired in 2007. Farm users
will not easily change their opinion of the 164-year-old CBOT as
the headquarters for grains trading, said Dennis Gartman,
publisher of the Gartman Letter.	
    "The odds of success are relatively minimal," he said.
"Global grain elevators will comfortably stay with Chicago,
unless ICE makes it much, much less expensive."	
    ICE's fees will be competitive but it is not looking to
start a "fee war" with CME, said Jackson.	
    ICE is expanding in the grains markets as many farmers
remain wary of the futures industry following the failure of
brokerage MF Global last fall. Former MF Global clients,
including many growers and grain elevators, are still missing an
estimated $1.6 billion that was held in accounts at the firm
when it collapsed.  	
    CME has been under fire since MF Global's bankruptcy because
it was the brokerage's regulator at the exchange level. 	
    Customer money is supposed to be protected, even if a
brokerage fails under broker regulations.	
    ICE's plans "suggest they see an opportunity to make inroads
in the business with some of the growing negative sentiment
toward the CME," said Dale Durchholz, analyst for AgriVisor.	
    Still, ICE will have to convince market participants they
will be better off if they abandon CME for another exchange. It
will be difficult for ICE contracts to get off the ground
because customers will want liquidity from the start, said Terry
Reilly, grains analyst for Citigroup.	
    ICE acknowledged new futures products often face challenges
but said agricultural customers are already familiar with the
exchange through its contracts for sugar, cocoa, canola and
other commodities.	
    "Based on the volume of requests for these new products and
customer commitments that they're going to be there, we believe
that if anyone has a chance of success - we are positioned
well," Jackson said.	
    	
    NYMEX BATTLE	
    ICE, established in 2000 by a group of banks and energy
companies, is taking on CME's Chicago Board of Trade contracts
with a strategy it used six years ago in the oil market, when it
launched a U.S. oil contract based on the CME-owned New York
Mercantile Exchange flagship West Texas Intermediate (WTI)
contract.	
    This shot across the bow was originally viewed as a way to
bolster ICE's flagship Brent crude oil futures contract and
provide hedgers and speculators trading the trans-Atlantic
arbitrage.	
    ICE WTI has since gained a nearly one-quarter share of the
U.S. crude oil futures market, according to year-to-date data
from the exchanges, although its growth has been largely aided
by the ability to lower trading costs for dealers who are also
trading ICE's benchmark European Brent contract.	
    NYMEX fought and lost a protracted legal battle with the ICE
over the use of its crude oil futures price settlements in ICE
swap contracts. In August 2007, a U.S. appeals court affirmed
that ICE had the right to use those settlement prices to settle
its swap contracts. 	
    The ICE WTI contract traded on average year-to-date 152,897
lots a day across all listed months, while the NYMEX crude
contract traded 482,626 lots a day. 	
    CME faces challenges on other fronts, including an ongoing 
threat to its interest-rate futures business from ELX Futures
and NYSE Euronext.    	
        	
    ALTERNATIVE OPTION	
    ICE's new contracts could offer Canadian traders savings in
transaction fees and margins if they start spreading ICE canola
futures or options against ICE's new soy contracts, said Ken
Ball, broker for Union Securities in Winnipeg. They now trade
ICE against CBOT soy, resulting in higher fees because they are
dealing with two exchanges. "Spreading" refers to the practice
of buying one contract while simultaneously selling another to
better offset risk. 	
    ICE's launch of a U.S. wheat contract may in part be a move
to boost its ICE Canada milling wheat futures, which launched in
January and have open interest of less than 100 contracts, Ball
said. CME does not offer a Canadian wheat contract.	
    ICE could also capture business from traders who are hitting
up against U.S. limits for positions in the grain markets. 	
    Some large agricultural funds take on positions in the three
U.S. wheat markets - CBOT, Kansas City Board of Trade and
Minneapolis Grain Exchange  - to get around position limits.
However, there is only one U.S. corn market, which is at the
CBOT.	
    "As we understand the rules, the position limits in the
grains are specific to each exchange," said Sal Gilbertie,
president of Teucrium Trading, which runs the $64 million
Teucrium Corn Fund. "You see wheat trading on three
different exchanges, and people use that very effectively to
spread around their positions."	
    Gilbertie said the fund did not have immediate plans to
trade at ICE and will "wait and see" how the new contracts
perform.	
    ICE shares were up 0.4 percent at $134.06 on Thursday
afternoon, while CME Group shares were up 0.8 percent at
$286.53.

