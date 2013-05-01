FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-ICE profit falls 8 percent, but tops expectations
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 1, 2013 / 12:21 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-ICE profit falls 8 percent, but tops expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Earnings per share of $2.03 excluding items beat estimates by 6 cents

* Lower natural gas trading volumes contribute to the drop in profits

* Shares up 1 percent (Adds details on natural gas trading revenues; adds share price, analyst’s comment)

May 1 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc, which is buying NYSE Euronext for $8.2 billion, reported an 8 percent drop in first-quarter profit, citing acquisition costs and lower North American natural gas trading volumes.

The Atlanta-based derivatives exchange and clearinghouse operator said on Wednesday that net income fell to $135.4 million, or $1.85 a share, from $147.9 million, or $2.02 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding costs involving the NYSE deal and other one-time items, earnings were $2.03 per share. That beat the analysts’ average estimate by 6 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Slightly higher-than-expected revenue and lower-than-anticipated expenses, along with a favorable tax rate, helped ICE beat earnings estimates, UBS analyst Alex Kramm said in a note to clients.

Shares of ICE were up 1 percent at $164.49 shortly after the market opened.

Revenue fell 4 percent to $351.9 million. North American natural gas revenue dropped 28 percent on a similar-sized decrease in trading volumes.

Transaction and clearing fee revenue fell 7 percent to $299.7 million. Futures average daily volume declined 4 percent to 3.6 million contracts, with revenue from ICE’s credit default swap trade execution, processing and clearing business down 16 percent to $33 million.

Market data revenue rose 12 percent to $40.9 million, and other consolidated revenues were $11.3 million.

Operating expenses were up 8 percent at $151.8 million.

The company said in December that it planned to buy New York Stock Exchange operator NYSE in a deal that will give ICE control of Liffe, Europe’s second-largest derivatives market, to help expand into the interest rate futures business.

ICE said it expected acquisition expenses from the transaction to be in the range of $10 million to $12 million in the second quarter.

NYSE said on Tuesday that its first-quarter profit rose 44 percent from a year earlier, due largely to an increase in European derivatives trading volumes and lower costs. (Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Jeffrey Benkoe and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.