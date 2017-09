NEW YORK, Feb 11 (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc, the exchange and clearing house operator, reported a fourth quarter loss on Tuesday due in part to expenses from its $11 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext and the drop in value of an investment in Brazil.

The net loss attributable to ICE was $176 million, or $1.83 a diluted share, compared with a profit of $130 million, or $1.76 a diluted share, a year earlier.