BRIEF-InterContinental Hotels posts 3.1 pct global Q1 RevPAR growth
May 8, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

BRIEF-InterContinental Hotels posts 3.1 pct global Q1 RevPAR growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - InterContinental Hotels Group PLC : * Global Q1 revpar growth of 3.1% * 14k rooms signed in Q1, taking the pipeline to 176k rooms at the quarter end * Revpar in the americas region increased 4.1% (with 4.6% in the US). * Q1 European revpar was down 2.2%, in part due to the impact of the easter

shift. * Asia, Middle East & Africa revpar up 5.5% * Greater China Q1 revpar growth of 1.8% * Group revpar growth of 6.2% in April * Trading is on track to deliver full year results in line with expectations

