InterContinental profits boosted by US and China

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - World No 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels reported strong growth its two biggest markets, the United States and China, as it narrowly beat forecasts with a 5 percent rise in first-quarter profits on Wednesday.

The hotelier, home to Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn as well as the InterContinental brand, said that talks on the long-awaiting sale of its flagship InterContinental New York Barclay hotel were still progressing.

“The global economic backdrop, particularly in Europe, is still challenging, but the considerable strength of our business including our resilient model and strong balance sheet give us confidence that we will continue to drive high quality growth,” said Chief Executive Richard Solomons in a results statement.

The British group, which operates more than 660,000 rooms in over 4,500 hotels worldwide posted its 5 percent rise in Q1 operating profits to $118 million compared with a $116 million Reuters consensus from six brokers, while its three-month revenue rose 3 percent to $409 million.