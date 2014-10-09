Italy's Intercos expected to price IPO lowest end of range - document

MILAN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Italian make-up company Intercos is expected to price its public share offering at the lowest end of the range it set with the book not yet fully covered on the final day of the offer, a document sent to investors showed.

The document seen by Reuters said the deal was seen being priced at 3.5 euros, adding the book would close at 1330 GMT.

The price range of the initial public offering was 3.5 euros to 4.5 euros.

“The book is more than three quarters done on the base deal size,” the document said.

Internet company Italiaonline on Tuesday pulled its planned listing on the Milan bourse due to adverse conditions and high volatility on the markets. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Stephen Jewkes)