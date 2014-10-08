Italy's Intercos struggling to cover IPO - sources

MILAN/LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Italian make-up company Intercos is struggling to fully cover its public share offering with just one day to go before order books close, two sources familiar with the matter said.

“It’s on a knife-edge,” one source said on Wednesday.

The source said that as of Wednesday there had been no communication to potential investors that the offer had been covered, which is unusual at this stage of the process.

A second source said that as of Tuesday night, the offer had been largely, but not entirely, covered and only at the lower end of the price range of 3.50 euros to 4.50 euros. Order books for the sale close on Thursday.

The company declined to comment. Internet company Italiaonline on Tuesday pulled its planned listing on the Milan bourse due to adverse conditions and high market volatility.

Late on Wednesday, Intercos said Italian investment firm Tamburi had committed to buying a total of 2.85 million Intercos shares -- or nearly 571,000 more shares than previously announced. That equals 3.125 percent of the company before a capital increase related to the IPO.

Intercos is aiming to list up to 44.18 percent of its capital in an IPO valuing the company at between 383.6 million euros and 493 million euros.

Of the 48.42 million shares Intercos plans to sell in the IPO, around 62 percent are currently owned by the company’s founder Dario Gianandrea Ferrari while the rest would be newly issued. The IPO is aimed exclusively at institutional investors.