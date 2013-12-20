FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US ITC clears Huawei, others in InterDigital patent dispute
December 20, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

US ITC clears Huawei, others in InterDigital patent dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. International Trade Commission found that Huawei Technologies, Nokia Corp and ZTE Corp did not infringe cell phone patents owned by InterDigital Inc.

InterDigital, a wireless research and development company, had accused the companies of violating seven patents used to make 3G wireless devices. It has asked the ITC to ban the U.S. sales of the three companies’ 3G mobile devices.

William Merritt, the chief executive of InterDigital, said in a statement about the final ruling on Thursday, “Today’s determination by the ITC is extremely disappointing. We believe the commission’s claim constructions are plainly wrong, and we look forward to appealing the determination.”

Meanwhile InterDigital is under investigation by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) in China for violating Chinese antimonopoly law. The NDRC said it launched the investigation because of InterDigital’s complaint to the US ITC.

