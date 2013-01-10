US court won't review decision on Interdigital fight with Nokia

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A federal appeals court that had revived an InterDigital Inc patent complaint against Nokia Oyj declined on Thursday to review that decision, according to a court filing.

InterDigital filed a complaint at the International Trade Commission in 2007 accusing Nokia of infringement. The ITC found that Nokia was innocent, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit revived the complaint and sent it back to the ITC where it is pending.

Meanwhile, Nokia urged the appeals court to reconsider its decision by arguing that InterDigital did not manufacture any products using the patents, a requirement for bringing an infringement complaint to the ITC.

A divided court declined on Thursday, ruling that licenses that InterDigital has given for the technology fulfills the ITC requirement.

The patented technology in the complaint is for wireless phones.

The case at the Federal Circuit is No. 2010-1093. The case at the ITC is No. 337-613.