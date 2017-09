NEW YORK, April 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. jury on Wednesday cleared Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp of infringing a patent on transmitting data in wireless networks owned by patent licensor InterDigital Inc.

The verdict, coming after a two-day trial, followed a first trial between the two companies last October in which ZTE was found by a different jury to have infringed three of InterDigital’s mobile phone patents. (Reporting by Andrew Chung; editing by Alexia Garamfalvi)