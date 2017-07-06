(Repeats to add pix)
* IndiGo keen to start long-haul, low-cost flights
* Says wary of Air India deal if govt keeps a stake
By Aditi Shah
NEW DELHI, July 6 India's biggest airline IndiGo
said on Thursday it was keen to buy state-owned carrier Air
India's international arm and low-cost division Air India
Express rather than the whole business if India decides to sell
its flag carrier.
"Air India's international operations would bring a very
important element to our network," Rahul Bhatia, co-founder of
IndiGo, said on a call with investors. "It would provide rapid
entry into restricted and in some cases closed international
markets."
IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe, last week expressed
interest in buying a stake in state-owned Air India, after
India's cabinet gave "in-principle" approval to privatise the
carrier.
Shares in IndiGo fell as much as 5.6 percent the day after
this announcement, with analysts citing concern about such an
investment given Air India's heavy debt burden.
"We continue to like Indigo for its efficient cost structure
and balance-sheet strength. However, potential acquisition of AI
may create an overhang on the stock," Joseph George, analyst at
brokerage firm IIFL, said in a note published last week.
Air India, once the country's biggest airline, has seen its
domestic market share slump to 13 percent as private rivals such
as IndiGo and SpiceJet have expanded.
Air India's businesses include domestic flights, repair and
maintenance operations and hotels. But its most sought-after
asset is landing slots on international routes. The possibility
of the government writing off part or all of Air India's $8
billion in debt could increase its appeal.
Bhatia said that the company's operations would "require
significant restructuring". He also said IndiGo would not be
willing to take on any debt that could not be supported by a
restructured Air India operation.
The carrier is also wary of doing a deal if the government
holds on to any minority or majority stake in Air India.
LOW-COST, LONG-HAUL
IndiGo, which flies four of every 10 Indian domestic
passengers, launched in 2006 and has expanded rapidly in India's
booming aviation market, prioritising domestic routes.
In May, the carrier said it planned to start flying smaller
planes to second-tier towns and cities this year, giving a boost
to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheme to make it cheaper for
people to fly within India.
IndiGo has a fleet of 131 Airbus A320 aircraft, and
has placed a provisional order for 50 ATR 72-600 aircraft from
European turboprop maker ATR for regional flights.
Even without any deal with Air India, IndiGo plans to enter
the long-haul international market, Rakesh Gangwal, co-founder
of IndiGo, said.
"It makes fundamental economic sense for us to enter the
long-haul international market. India's market is significantly
underserved in non-stop international destinations," he said,
adding that IndiGo would do so with a low-cost model.
