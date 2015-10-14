FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian airline IndiGo to launch up to $400 mln IPO on Oct 26 - sources
October 14, 2015 / 2:47 PM / 2 years ago

Indian airline IndiGo to launch up to $400 mln IPO on Oct 26 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The operator of top Indian airline IndiGo is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) worth up to $400 million on Oct 26, three sources directly involved in the transaction said on Wednesday.

The share offering by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd IPO-INAI.NS, which runs the low-cost carrier, will close on Oct. 28, said the sources, who declining to be named as the information is not yet public.

A spokeswoman for IndiGo said the dates for the offering had yet to be finalised. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)

