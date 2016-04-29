FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Owner of Indian airline IndiGo posts 53 pct rise in annual profit
April 29, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Owner of Indian airline IndiGo posts 53 pct rise in annual profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, April 29 (Reuters) - InterGlobe Aviation , owner of Indian airline IndiGo, reported on Friday a 53 percent jump in full-year net profit to 19.9 billion rupees ($299.9 million), helped by the rapid growth of revenue at its budget carrier.

IndiGo is India’s largest airline, flying about one in three passengers in the country’s booming air travel market.

InterGlobe, which listed on the Mumbai stock exchange last year, said in a regulatory statement that net profit in its fourth quarter was up just 0.3 percent to 5.79 billion rupees over the previous year, with increased revenue offset by higher aircraft and engine costs.

Indian airlines, including SpiceJet Ltd, Jet Airways Ltd and GoAir, are benefiting from a 20-percent year-on-year rise in passenger numbers as more people fly, as well as lower fuel prices.

$1 = 66.3503 Indian rupees Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter

