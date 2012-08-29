FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

August 29, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

Integrated Device Technology to develop chips for Intel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Analog chipmaker Integrated Device Technology Inc said it will develop a transmitter and receiver chipset for Intel Corp products that use wireless charging technology.

The wireless charging integrated circuits, or little chips that will be used mainly in smartphones, Intel’s Ultrabook mini notebooks and computers, will help cut costs and simplify product development, Integrated Device said.

“We think the ability to have a wire-free charging experience with a broad ecosystem of devices like keyboards, mice, storage devices, cameras and smartphones will be realized in the near future,” said Gary Huang, an executive at Intel.


