3 months ago
Groups fight wildlife refuge opening, cite plutonium risks
May 18, 2017 / 8:51 PM / 3 months ago

Groups fight wildlife refuge opening, cite plutonium risks

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Several environmental groups have sued the U.S. Department of Interior alleging that it failed to properly investigate the presence of plutonium in the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge before deciding to open it to the public.

Filed on Wednesday in Denver federal court, the suit seeks an in-depth environmental study of the 4,883-acre area before its scheduled opening to visitors in the summer of 2018 to assure that it is safe.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2qC3VGm

