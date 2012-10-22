FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interior Services wins 100 mln stg of contracts
#Industrials
October 22, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

BRIEF-Interior Services wins 100 mln stg of contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Interior Services Group PLC : * Isg secures £100M of new contracts for key private sector clients * Within the UK, ISG has been awarded four contracts totalling £70m, including a major new warehousing facility for a drinks company in Scotland and the fit out of a first class airport lounge at Heathrow’s T2 for United Airlines * Internationally, ISG has further expanded its blue-chip client base securing four projects totalling £30m, including a third project in Paris for one of the UK’s leading retailers and an office fit out project for an International Health Care Company in Abu Dhabi.

