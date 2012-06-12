FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Intermec to cut 7 percent jobs, incur charge
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 8:32 PM / in 5 years

Intermec to cut 7 percent jobs, incur charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Mobile computing devices maker Intermec Inc said it will cut 7 percent of its workforce to lower costs in North America and Europe, and will take a related pre-tax charge of about $8 million to $9 million.

The restructuring plan will limit the impact on research and development and global sales operations, especially in higher growth regions like Asia, Latin America, Middle East and Eastern Europe, the company said in a statement.

Intermec, whose products include bar code scanners and radio-frequency ID readers, expects to cut about 170 positions and record most of the charges in the second quarter.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
