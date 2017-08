May 8 (Reuters) - Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group Plc named Chris Hawkins as managing director of Marketing & Client Relations, Western Region USA, effective immediately.

Hawkins will report to Chris Austin, global head of Consultant Relations and director of Marketing & Client Relations for the United States.

Prior to joining ICG, Hawkins worked at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru)