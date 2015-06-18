FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Intermediate Capital hires Chris Austin from Standish
June 18, 2015 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Intermediate Capital hires Chris Austin from Standish

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Asset manager Intermediate Capital Group said it hired Chris Austin as global head of consultant relations, with particular responsibility for liquid credit strategies.

He will strengthen Intermediate Capital’s North American distribution team, liquid strategies coverage and consultant relations, the company said.

He joins from Boston-based investment management firm Standish, where he was head of US sales and global consultant relations for seven years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)

