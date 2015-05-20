FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group AUM rises to record 18 bln euros
#Financials
May 20, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group AUM rises to record 18 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Record AUM of 18 bln euros, up 39 percent on March 2014

* Record 6.4 bln euros of new money raised

* Third party fee earning AUM increased 39 percent to 12.3 bln euros

* Group profit before tax up 9 percent to 178.5 mln pounds (2014: 164.4 mln pounds)

* Board proposes a 300 mln pound special dividend for 2015 and reaffirms its commitment to increasing group’s return on equity to over 13 percent through growth

* Fund management company strategy delivering with profits up 48 percent to a record 52 mln pounds (2014: 35.1 mln pounds), with an increase in performance fees

* Final ordinary dividend up 4.9 percent to 15.1 pence per share, resulting in total ordinary dividends in year up 4.8 percent to 22.0 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nishant Kumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
