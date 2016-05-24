BRIEF-Intermediate Capital assets up 20 pct to record 21.6 bln euros

May 24 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Total assets under management up 20 percent to a record 21.6 billion.

* Group profit before tax of 158.8 million pounds (2015: 178.5 million pounds).

* Board proposes a 200 million pounds special dividend to be paid in July 2016.

* Firm says market environment continues to support its strategies; with strong demand from investors for diversified sources of higher yield and attractive investment opportunities.