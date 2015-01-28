BRIEF-Intermediate Capital AUM rises by 8 pct in Q4 2014

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* eur3.1bn of third party money raised in nine months to 31 december 2014

* New third party money raised in quarter to 31 december 2014 totalled eur1.4bn, with eur0.2bn of realisations in older funds

* Aum increased by 8% in quarter to 31 december 2014 to eur14.9bn

* Third party fee earning aum increased 12% to eur10.8bn

* Have an extensive product pipeline and expect this to lead to a period of very strong fundraising