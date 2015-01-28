FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital AUM rises by 8 pct in Q4 2014
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2015 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital AUM rises by 8 pct in Q4 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* eur3.1bn of third party money raised in nine months to 31 december 2014

* New third party money raised in quarter to 31 december 2014 totalled eur1.4bn, with eur0.2bn of realisations in older funds

* Aum increased by 8% in quarter to 31 december 2014 to eur14.9bn

* Third party fee earning aum increased 12% to eur10.8bn

* Have an extensive product pipeline and expect this to lead to a period of very strong fundraising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Carolyn Cohn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.