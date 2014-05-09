BRIEF-Intermediate Capital says investments made in Applus will be realised following Applus's IPO

May 9 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Announces that Mezzanine investments made by ICG, other members of its group and ICG European Fund 2006 in Applus Group will be realised following IPO of Applus

* Original investment totalled EUR118m; total proceeds being repaid at time of exit will be eur163.2m

* 55.93% of proceeds being received by ICG and its group and remainder received by fund.

* Total proceeds received as a result of this equity repayment are expected to amount to approximately EUR33m

* Continues to hold a minority equity stake following realisation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: