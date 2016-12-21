FRANKFURT Dec 21 Germany's International
Campus, insurer Allianz and a European investor
represented by U.S. real estate company CBRE will launch a fund
to finance pan-European student housing, in a sign of continued
growth in the yield-promising property sector.
International Campus, which operates around 7,200 student
housing apartments in Germany and the Netherlands, said in a
statement on Wednesday that the initial portfolio comprised four
fully rented buildings, as well as four ongoing projects.
The investors declined to disclose the portfolio's purchase
price, International Campus said, adding that the new fund
called "THE FIZZ Student Housing Fund S.C.S." was preparing
further acquisitions.
The Luxemburg-registered fund has a 70 percent equity ratio
and will run for an initial duration of 10 years, the statement
said.
Over the last year, a growing number of global investors
have tapped into Germany's student housing market, tempted by
yields not available elsewhere and driven by the country's
popularity among international students and a lack of small
apartments.
($1 = 0.9612 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Maria Sheahan)