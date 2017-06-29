(Adds details from ruling, background)
THE HAGUE, June 29 An international arbitration
court on Thursday handed Slovenia a victory in its long-standing
maritime dispute with Croatia, granting it direct access to
international waters in the Adriatic Sea.
The court's decision is final and binding, but Croatia
withdrew from the proceedings in 2015 and has repeatedly said -
as recently as last week - that it will not abide by its
rulings.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration found that Slovenia
should have "uninterrupted access" to the sea it shares with
Croatia, presiding Judge Gilbert Guillaume said, in the case
between the European Union neighbours.
The countries have been arguing over a stretch of their sea
and land border since both declared independence from the former
Yugoslavia in 1991 as it disintegrated into war and broke up.
The dispute, which centres on the bay of Piran, held up
Croatia accession to the EU for many years. Only after both
parties agreed to arbitration was Zagreb granted entry to the
bloc in 2013.
(Reporting by Stephanie van den Berg; Editing by Anthony
Deutsch and Andrew Roche)