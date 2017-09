July 30 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Interim dividend up 10.5 percent to 4.2 pence per share

* Profit before tax and exceptional items increased 11 pct to 47.1 mln stg - a record half-year profit

* Strong underlying growth in profit before tax and exceptional items of 32 pct (13.5 mln stg) offset by new market investment of 4.8 mln stg and 3.9 mln stg