BRIEF-Lender IPF says to buy MCB Finance Group

Dec 19 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* Recommended cash acquisition of MCB Finance Group

* Recommended cash offer through which IPF will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of MCB

* MCB shareholders will be entitled to receive 125 pence in cash for each scheme share

* Offer at premium of 138 percent to closing price per MCB share of 52.5 pence on Nov. 17, 2014

* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of MCB at approximately 23.8 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: