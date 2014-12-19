FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lender IPF says to buy MCB Finance Group
December 19, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lender IPF says to buy MCB Finance Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* Recommended cash acquisition of MCB Finance Group

* Recommended cash offer through which IPF will acquire entire issued and to be issued share capital of MCB

* MCB shareholders will be entitled to receive 125 pence in cash for each scheme share

* Offer at premium of 138 percent to closing price per MCB share of 52.5 pence on Nov. 17, 2014

* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued share capital of MCB at approximately 23.8 million stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

