Nasdaq to buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Borse
March 9, 2016 / 10:10 PM / a year ago

Nasdaq to buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Borse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Nasdaq Inc said on Wednesday it would buy International Securities Exchange from Deutsche Borse AG for $1.1 billion.

The deal with Nasdaq excludes ownership interests in BATS Global Markets and Digital Asset Holdings, which will continue to be owned by Deutsche Borse, Deutsche Borse said.

The deal is expected to add to earnings within 12 months of closing, Nasdaq said.

The deal is currently expected to close in the second half of 2016. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

