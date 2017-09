Feb 13 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group : * Iberia reaches landmark agreement with pilots’ union * Iberia reaches landmark agreement with pilots’ union * Salaries to remain frozen until 2015 as outlined in the mediation agreement * After that date, increases will be subject to the airline’s profitability * Deal reduces the cost structure and provides the foundation for the airline to grow profitably * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here