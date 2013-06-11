British Airways agrees to keep pension repayments unchanged

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - British Airways said on Tuesday it would maintain the contributions to its two main pension schemes at the levels set in 2010 after it reached an agreement with trustees.

The airline, owned by International Airlines Group, said it had agreed to continue the same terms with the trustees of its Airways Pension Scheme (APS) and New Airways Pension Scheme (NAPS) as part of its regular triennial valuations.

BA said the agreement would also allow the airline to move to normal dividend payments over time.

Under the existing contribution plans, which were agreed in 2010, British Airways pays around 360 million pounds ($559 million) a year in contributions to APS and NAPS.

The parties agreed as part of the triennial review that the combined technical deficit of the schemes stood at 3.3 billion pounds at March 31 2012, up from 3.2 billion pounds in 2010, due to a reduction in interest rates used to discount the schemes’ liabilities.

British Airways said it would make additional deficit contributions if its cash balance at March 31 in any year exceeded 2 billion pounds.