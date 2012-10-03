FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IAG Sept traffic up 5.1 pct yr/yr, premium traffic up 8 pct
October 3, 2012 / 2:06 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-IAG Sept traffic up 5.1 pct yr/yr, premium traffic up 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group : * Traffic statistics September 2012 * Premium traffic for September grew by 8.0 per cent compared to the previous

year * In September 2012, group traffic measured in revenue passenger kms rose by

5.1 percent * 4.6 per cent growth in non-premium traffic for September * Trading conditions at our London hub remain firm * Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from guidance given at Q2

results. * In September 2012, available seat kilometres was up 3.6 percent * Performance at Madrid continues to be impacted by weak economic conditions

