CORRECTED-BRIEF-International Airlines Group September traffic up 8.8 pct
October 3, 2013 / 2:17 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-International Airlines Group September traffic up 8.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show traffic increased 8.8 pct, not 8.3 pct)

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Oct 3 (Reuters) - International Airlines Group : * September traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 8.8 per cent vs September 2012 * Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 8.3 pct * September premium traffic fell 0.1 pct compared to the previous year, on falling capacity * Underlying market conditions unchanged from at the publication of quarter two results on Aug. 2 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here

