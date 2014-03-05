BRIEF-IAG says February traffic rises

March 5 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA :

* Group premium traffic for month of February increased by 5.2 percent

* Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from those published at full year 2013 results

* Traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 11.4 per cent versus february 2013 (up 4.9 per cent on a pro- forma basis)

* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 11.2 per cent

* Says salaries will remain frozen until 2015 and after that date, increases will be subject to airline’s profitability.

* Iberia has reached agreements in principle with its pilots and cabin crew unions to introduce permanent structural change and fundamentally improve Source text