FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-IAG says February traffic rises
Sections
Featured
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-IAG says February traffic rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 5 (Reuters) - INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP SA :

* Group premium traffic for month of February increased by 5.2 percent

* Underlying market conditions remain unchanged from those published at full year 2013 results

* Traffic measured in revenue passenger kilometres increased by 11.4 per cent versus february 2013 (up 4.9 per cent on a pro- forma basis)

* Group capacity measured in available seat kilometres rose by 11.2 per cent

* Says salaries will remain frozen until 2015 and after that date, increases will be subject to airline’s profitability.

* Iberia has reached agreements in principle with its pilots and cabin crew unions to introduce permanent structural change and fundamentally improve Source text

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.