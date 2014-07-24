BRIEF-ICAG says Iberia reaches deal with trade unions

July 24 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa

* Iberia reaches agreement with trade unions

* Announces that iberia and its trade unions have today reached an agreement on collective redundancies for pilots and ground staff.

* This could lead to a reduction of up to 1,427 jobs at airline.

* Agreement enables iberia to continue with its transformation plan to introduce permanent structural changes across airline and to facilitate profitable growth in future.

* Iberia's cabin crew staff will not be affected by this process.