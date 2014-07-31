FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ICAG says Iberia sells Amadeus stake for 578 million euros
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 4:47 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-ICAG says Iberia sells Amadeus stake for 578 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa

* Iberia to settle its hedging transaction over its entire stake in Amadeus

* Derivative transaction comprised collar arrangement around Iberia’s Amadeus shareholding of 33,562,331 shares

* Proceeds of sale will strengthen Iberia’s liquidity and provide funding for airline’s transformation plan

* Value of gross assets which are subject of this transaction at 31 December 2013 was EUR 1,044 million

* Iberia will transfer its ongoing interest in shares to Nomura in exchange for eur 578 million in cash,

* IAG’s gain on disposal in its income statement will be eur 84 million before taxes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
