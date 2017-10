LONDON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - International Ferro Metals Ltd : * Has not received any ug2 in October as of yet * Ifl’s ferrochrome production has not been affected by this and is not

expected to be * Likely to be an added cost as a result of not receiving 15,000 tonnes per

month of ug2 concentrate * But management believes this additional cost to input will not be significant

to overall production costs.