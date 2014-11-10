UPDATE 1-International Market Centers files for IPO

(Adds details)

Nov 10 (Reuters) - International Market Centers Inc, a provider of showroom space to home furniture and decor companies such as Bassett Furniture Industries and La-Z-Boy Inc , filed with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering of common stock.

International Market Centers operates about 11.9 million gross square feet of showroom space across 13 buildings in High Point, North Carolina and three buildings and exhibition pavilions in Las Vegas.

The company, formed in 2011 by funds affiliated with Bain Capital LLC and Oaktree Capital Management LP, said it intended to structure itself as a real estate investment trust (REIT) after the offering.

Companies with large real estate assets eye a REIT structure as it helps reduce tax burden on their rental income. Shareholders also stand to gain as REITs are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their profit as dividends.

The company reported a rise of 8 percent in revenue to $118.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared with a year earlier. Net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $28.3 million from $29.1 million.

The Las Vegas-based company listed Barclays Capital, Credit Suisse Securities and Wells Fargo Securities among underwriters to the IPO. ( 1.usa.gov/1u2RVL4)

International Market Centers intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “IMC”.

The IPO filing, which included a nominal fundraising target of about $200 million, did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)