FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-International Paper to sell three mills for $470 mln
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-International Paper to sell three mills for $470 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - International Paper Co will sell three U.S. corrugated packaging mills for $470 million as part of an antitrust agreement related to the acquisition of rival Temple-Inland Inc.

The company won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Temple-Inland for $3.7 billion in February on the condition it divests three corrugated packaging mills.

International Paper has agreed to sell its Ontario and Hueneme mills in California to a joint venture formed by The Kraft Group LLC and Schwarz Partners LP, and its New Johnsonville mill in Tennessee to Hood Companies Inc.

Under the antitrust agreement, International Paper had four months, with an option of two 30-day extensions, to close the sale of the mills.

International Paper shares, which have fallen about 20 percent since March, closed at $29.20 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.