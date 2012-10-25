FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-International Paper CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global economy to be same in 2013 as 2012
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-International Paper CEO says demand seems to be "moving sideways," expects global economy to be same in 2013 as 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - International Paper Co : * CEO says demand seems to be “moving sideways,” expects global economy to be

same in 2013 as 2012 * CEO says successfully boosting prices 5 to 10 percent in box and board

businesses * CEO says having ”terrific year“ in Russia * CEO says China’s growth rate ”feels like 2 to 3 percent g.d.p., not 7

percent” * CEO says volumes rose “strongly” in Brazil in Q3 2012 * CEO says Temple Inland Inc- buyout helped boost sales in Q3 2012 * CEO says pulp and consumer packaging markets remain weak * CEO says consumer packaging weak across all end markets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.