UPDATE 1-International Paper hikes cost-saving target
May 24, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-International Paper hikes cost-saving target

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Savings from Temple-Inland deal now seen at $400 mln

* Sees EBITDA at $5.1 bln within three to four years

* Shares fractionally lower

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - International Paper Co, which acquired rival packaging maker Temple-Inland Inc in February for $3.7 billion, said on Thursday it had raised its cost-savings target from the deal by a third, to $400 million over the first two years.

IP originally said it expected to save $300 million.

The company is now targeting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $5.1 billion annually within three to four years, up from $3.7 billion in 2011, Chief Executive John Faraci told IP’s investor day in New York.

The increase will be driven largely by the Temple-Inland deal and cost-cutting, but emerging markets will contribute about $450 million of the total.

Mark Sutton, the head of IP’s industrial packaging business, said that unit was targeting EBITDA of $2.4 billion annually within three to four years, up 50 percent from the 2011 level.

IP shares were down 6 cents at $29.73 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
