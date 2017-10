April 27 (Reuters) - International Paper Co, which recently acquired rival packaging maker Temple-Inland Inc, posted a 33 percent drop in quarterly profit on Friday.

For the first quarter, International Paper posted net income of $188 million, or 43 cents per share, compared with $281 million, or 65 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue rose 4.6 percent to $6.7 billion.