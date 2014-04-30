FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Int'l Paper posts 1st-qtr loss after Alabama mill closure charge
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 11:06 AM / 3 years ago

Int'l Paper posts 1st-qtr loss after Alabama mill closure charge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - International Paper Co, the largest North American producer of corrugated shipping boxes, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to charges to close an Alabama paper mill.

The company had a first-quarter net loss of $95 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with net income of $318 million, or 71 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue fell 1 percent to $7.01 billion.

IP said in January it would close its Courtland, Alabama, mill, and took a $495 million first-quarter charge. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.