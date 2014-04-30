BRIEF-International Personal Finance Q1 pretax profit 12.7 mln stg

April 30 (Reuters) -

* Strong underlying profit growth of £7.5m offset partially by £2.3m investment in new markets and £1.6m impact from weaker fx rates

* Customer numbers increased year-on-year by 7%

* Q1 pretax profit 12.7 million stg

* Strong credit issued growth of 18% and revenue increased by 17%

* Q1 profit before tax increased by £3.6m to £12.7m

* Do not expect any of these matters to have a material impact on our business performance or growth prospects.

* Regulatory debate relating to rate caps continues in a number of our european markets. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))