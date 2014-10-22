FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-International Personal Finance posts 5 pct rise in reported pretax profit
October 22, 2014 / 6:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-International Personal Finance posts 5 pct rise in reported pretax profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Q3 pretax profit 34 million stg

* Q3 profit growth of 6.7 mln stg (21 pct) before 1.5 mln stg additional investment in new markets and 3.7 mln stg adverse impact of weaker forex rates

* Q3 reported profit before tax increased by 5 pct to 34 mln stg

* Challenging conditions in Czech-Slovakia

* Customer numbers increased by 5 pct driving increase in revenue of 12 pct

* On track to deliver a good full-year performance in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

