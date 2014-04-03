BRIEF-International Personal Finance announces tender offer results for notes due 2015

April 3 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* International personal finance plc announces results of tender offer for its eur 225,000,000 11.50 per cent

* As at expiration deadline, eur 168,307,000 in principal amount of existing notes had been validly tendered for purchase pursuant to invitation.

* Company will also pay accrued interest on those existing notes accepted for repurchase pursuant to invitation.

* Citigroup global markets limited and hsbc bank plc are acting as dealer managers for invitation and citibank, n.a., london branch is acting as tender agent.