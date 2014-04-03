FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-International Personal Finance announces tender offer results for notes due 2015
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 3, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-International Personal Finance announces tender offer results for notes due 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 3 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc

* International personal finance plc announces results of tender offer for its eur 225,000,000 11.50 per cent

* As at expiration deadline, eur 168,307,000 in principal amount of existing notes had been validly tendered for purchase pursuant to invitation.

* Company will also pay accrued interest on those existing notes accepted for repurchase pursuant to invitation.

* Citigroup global markets limited and hsbc bank plc are acting as dealer managers for invitation and citibank, n.a., london branch is acting as tender agent. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.