BRIEF-International Personal Finance to issue euro bonds worth 40 mln euros

May 22 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc :

* Agreement to issue euro medium term notes

* Have agreed to issue euro bonds in an amount of eur 40,000,000 (c 33 mln stg) with a maturity of 4 years and a fixed coupon of 4.25 pct

* Are to be issued under our existing euro medium-term note programme, and final settlement is scheduled for 23 May 2014

* Has also agreed to repurchase eur 21,912,000 of 11.5 pct guaranteed notes due 6 August 2015

* This is expected to result in an exceptional cost of around 2.4 mln stg

* Eur 34.8 mln (29.0 mln stg equivalent) of eurobonds remain outstanding