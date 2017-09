March 24 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance PLC : * Announces tender offer for its E225,000,000 11.50 percent guaranteed notes due 2015 * Company will pay E1,135.00 per E1,000 principal amount of existing notes for such existing notes validly tendered * Purpose is to pro-actively manage co’s upcoming debt redemptions and to lengthen its debt maturity profile * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here