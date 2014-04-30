FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish lending boosts International Personal Finance profit
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

Polish lending boosts International Personal Finance profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - International Personal Finance Plc reported a 39.6 percent rise in quarterly pretax profit after issuing more loans, particularly in Poland and Lithuania.

The company said underlying pretax profit rose to 12.7 million pounds ($21.39 million) in the first quarter from 9.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9.7 percent to 194.9 million pounds. Total credit issued rose 11.0 percent to 258.3 million pounds.

Reported profit from Poland and Lithuania, the lender’s biggest market, rose nearly 53 percent to 7.8 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5936 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
